'Colt' family members remain behind bars

Eight members of an infamous Australian family remain behind bars after several of them were accused of horrific crimes against children including incest and sexual abuse.

The family members, who have been given the surname "Colt" as a pseudonym, did not appear or apply for bail when their matters were mentioned at Sydney's Central Local Court on Thursday.

They're next scheduled to appear in court in June.

The charges against the eight Colts - who are aged between 29 and 51 - come more than five years after 40 members of the family were found living in squalor on a rural NSW property.

The children had speech difficulties, bad hygiene, slept in tents and later told caseworkers they had had sex with their relatives, a NSW court would later hear.

Genetic testing suggested 11 of the 12 children, aged between five and 15, had parents who were related.

Four accused Colt women - who have been given the pseudonyms Martha, 38, Raylene, 34, Betty, 50, and Rhonda, 51 - have been charged with making a false statement on oath amounting to perjury.

Charlie Colt, 45, is charged with sexual intercourse with a person under 10, common assault, sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 14, and aggravated decency.

Derek Colt, 29, is accused of incest while Cliff and Frank Colt - aged 36 and 48 - are charged with of multiple counts of sexual intercourse with someone under 10.

Cliff Colt is also accused of indecently assaulting someone under 16 and having sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 14.