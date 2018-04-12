NSW govt forced to cough up museum papers

The NSW government will be forced to produce the business case for the controversial relocation of the Powerhouse Museum within weeks.

A Greens motion for the release of documents about the relocation passed the upper house on Thursday after Liberal MP Matthew Mason-Cox crossed the floor.

The motion forces the government to produce the business case for moving the museum to Parramatta at a projected cost of more than $1 billion.

Mr Mason-Cox, who has publicly criticised the government's plan to move the museum, says his decision to cross the floor was "a matter of public conscience".

"I ask my party for their understanding in that regard," Mr Mason-Cox told parliament.