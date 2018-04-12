News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back
Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back

The public places where vaping is now banned

AAP /

Smokers of e-cigarettes could be fined up to $550 if caught vaping in public spaces or on public transport across NSW.

Japanese designer realizes his dream by creating 28-ft robot
1:14

Japanese designer realizes his dream by creating 28-ft robot
Russian envoy says UK spying claims about Skripals a 'big surprise'
0:45

Russian envoy says UK spying claims about Skripals a 'big surprise'
Royal baby: betting odds suggest 'it's a girl'
1:39

Royal baby: betting odds suggest 'it's a girl'
Period Shaming is Contributing to Waste Culture
1:29

Period Shaming is Contributing to Waste Culture
Russian Foreign Minister: No evidence Syrian government was behind chemical attack
1:15

Russian Foreign Minister: No evidence Syrian government was behind chemical attack
Russia has evidence Syria chemical attack fabricated - Russian FM
0:58

Russia has evidence Syria chemical attack fabricated - Russian FM
Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital after hip operation
0:42

Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital after hip operation
Lamb appears to have 'lamb' written on it's side
0:40

Lamb appears to have 'lamb' written on it's side
A Belgian supermarket with a fresh take on fair trade
1:39

A Belgian supermarket with a fresh take on fair trade
0413_1800_nsw_lightrail
1:37

Company building Sydney's light rail is suing the government for a billion dollars
Myanmar celebrates water festival to mark the new year
0:58

Myanmar celebrates water festival to mark the new year
Family of Florida Panthers Released Back Into Wild
0:40

Family of Florida Panthers Released Back Into Wild
 

The ban will come into effect in July after state parliament passed new laws on Wednesday night.

"Put simply, where you are not allowed to smoke cigarettes, you now cannot vape either," Health Minister Brad Hazzard said in a statement on Thursday.

That includes shopping centres, cinemas, libraries, trains, buses, public swimming pools, near children's play equipment, sports grounds, public transport stops and outdoor dining areas.

NSW's chief health officer said there's evidence of potential health risks from e-cigarette vapours - even if there's no illegal nicotine in the e-liquid.

File image of person smoking an electronic cigarette. Source: AAP

Vapours can contain chemicals, toxins and metals, and some of these substances, like formaldehyde, are known to cause cancer, Dr Kerry Chant said.

Cancer Council NSW welcomed the ban, which already exists in Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania and the ACT.

"It is great to see NSW government bringing NSW in line with other states," tobacco control manager Scott Walsberger said.

"There is conclusive evidence that e-cigarette vapour increases particulate matter and nicotine in the air which may be a risk to bystanders who are exposed to the vapour."

The new laws also force retailers to notify NSW Heath they are selling e-cigarettes.

Back To Top