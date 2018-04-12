Kids in poor NSW areas more likely to die

Children in poorer parts of NSW are nearly twice as likely to die than those living in areas with low poverty levels, new figures show.

The overall number and rate of child deaths in NSW fell between 2001 and 2015, according to a report tabled in state parliament on Thursday.

The study covered the 8657 children who died in the state during the 14-year period.

While no area in the state experienced a significant increase in its child mortality rate over the period, some areas showed more deaths than others.

"The report demonstrated that child mortality rates are higher in areas of greater socio-economic disadvantage, in areas with higher levels of social exclusion, and in more remote areas," NSW Ombudsman Michael Barnes said in a statement on Thursday.

The likelihood of a child dying in areas of high poverty levels is 1.7 times higher than those in low poverty areas, the report said.

"Overcrowded housing, poor child health and development and low levels of school engagement are also associated with a greater likelihood of death in childhood," Mr Barnes said.

He said the report will help better target areas needing intervention but more work was needed to get a better understanding of the risks to children.