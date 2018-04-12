News

Premier questions NSW Labor donations

Tom Rabe
AAP /

Opposition leader Luke Foley should refer his deputy to the NSW Electoral Commission over allegations he received a donation from a property developer, the premier says.

The NSW ALP received a $11,000 donation in 2010 from a company that possesses a property development "sister company", while Labor MP Michael Daley was given $1980 in 2011, News Corp Australia reported on Thursday.

"These are serious allegations and the people of NSW deserve answers to them," Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

"Absolutely they should be referred to the Electoral Commission. I would hope that the leader of the opposition would take action in that regard."

NSW Labor and Mr Daley have been contacted for comment.

