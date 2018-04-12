Woman choked with bike lock in Sydney

Bystanders have helped save a woman who was left semi-conscious in the yard of a Sydney unit block after being choked by a man with a cable bike lock.

NSW Police have urged people to remain vigilant as they hunt for the man behind the random attack.

The attacker followed the 27-year-old woman into the front yard of the complex in Ashfield on Wednesday night.

It's believed the man - described as having a long ponytail and wearing a hi-vis vest - wrapped a cable bike lock around her neck before pushing her to the ground.

A man and a woman, sitting in a parked car nearby, heard her screams and rushed to investigate.

The man confronted the attacker who punched him in the face before running off.

The 27-year-old victim was semi-conscious with injuries to her neck, and was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for treatment.

Acting Superintendent Andrew Graham said she didn't know her attacker.

"At this stage, we believe it to be a random attack," he told reporters on Thursday.

"It's pretty frightening. The motive is unknown at this stage."

The two witnesses who intervened helped prevent a much worse outcome, he added.

A number of items were seized for forensic examination.

Police are calling for more witnesses or people with CCTV to come forward.