Woman stabbed with scissors in Newcastle

Greta Stonehouse
AAP /

A woman is in hospital after being repeatedly stabbed in the chest and neck with a pair of scissors at a Newcastle home, with police charging a man known to her.

The 24-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by a 23-year-old man at a Lambton home on Wednesday night.

The woman was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to John Hunter Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

The man was arrested at the scene and later charged with a number of offences including wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.

