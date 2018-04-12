Sydney pizza shop 'shooter' denied bail

A Sydney man accused of shooting a pizza shop worker in a botched armed robbery will remain behind bars while his alleged victim, an aspiring pilot, has had his dreams dashed.

Salem Rima, 28, was denied bail in Sydney's Waverley Local Court on Thursday after being charged over a string of five "violent" armed robberies between November and January in the city's west.

Robberies during the seven-week spate occurred in Canley Vale, Fairfield East, North Strathfield, Strathfield and Wentworthville.

In each of the attacks - at Dominos pizza shops and a Korean barbecue restaurant - Rima allegedly threatened staff with a firearm, Detective Acting Superintendent Gary Hutchen told reporters on Thursday.

During the January 7 robbery at Wentworthville, 21-year-old employee Anand Singh was shot twice after an altercation, with the assailant fleeing.

The Indian-born student has had surgery but sustained permanent injuries to his hand and a bullet remains lodged in his chest.

"(Memory) from the night is like a trauma for me - it's terrifying," he told reporters in Sydney.

"If (the gunshot) was three inches to the left, or three inches up, I'd be dead."

Police said Mr Sing's career aspirations had been cruelly cut short as a result of the shooting.

"He did have dreams of pursuing a career in the air force and was quite a good cricketer," Det Act Supt Hutchen said.

"Those dreams have now been curtailed."

Rima, from Old Guildford in Sydney's west, was arrested at a construction site in Pagewood on Wednesday.

Images released by police show the slightly built Rima, dressed in hi-vis workwear, being led away in handcuffs by detectives.

Three search warrants were executed at several properties at Old Guildford.

Detectives allegedly found a black revolver, ammunition and items, including clothing, linked to the robberies.

An image, allegedly taken in one of the homes, shows bullets arranged in the shape of the letter "S" and a half-empty box of .38 special rounds.

Mr Singh said he was happy the police had finally arrested someone.

He returned to the site of the shooting immediately after leaving the hospital in the hope of overcoming his fears.

But, despite being on the road to recovery, he says he is deeply saddened about the impact the shooting has had on his life.

"I came here for more opportunity, not for this, obviously," he said.

Rima is scheduled to next appear at Central Local Court in mid-June.