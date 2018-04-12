Alleged NSW killer's bail bid delayed

The bail application of a Newcastle man accused of a home invasion murder has been delayed so he can be assessed for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Benjamin Batterham's bail was revoked in February after a magistrate found his consumption of alcohol was a brazen breach of his bail conditions.

The 34-year-old is charged with murdering alleged home invader Ricky Slater, 34, who died in hospital a day after a struggle at Batterham's Hamilton home in March 2016.

Batterham was due to re-apply for bail in the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday, but his lawyer Winston Terracini SC said the defence was still waiting for his client to be assessed in jail as PTSD is a fundamental issue in the case.

The application was adjourned to April 16 for mention.