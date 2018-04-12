Mehajer's sister granted AVO against ex

A marriage bringing together Sydney's infamous Mehajer and Ibrahim families has ended in tears after the bride was allegedly abased with degrading terms by her husband on their honeymoon.

Court documents reveal Salim Mehajer's sister Sanaa, 22, applied for an apprehended violence order earlier this month after her short-lived marriage to 34-year-old Mouhamed Tajjour turned sour.

The AVO was granted against Tajjour - a former senior Nomads bikie and the cousin of Sydney underworld identity John Ibrahim - at Burwood Local Court on Thursday.

Tajjour consented to the AVO without admitting to what his wife has accused him of. The application was filed by NSW Police on behalf of Ms Mehajer.

Tajjour doesn't face any charges but the AVO states he must not assault, threaten, stalk or harass Sanaa Mehajer or he risks two years imprisonment or a $5500 fine.

The pair married in December after knowing each other for just one month.

But in January while on their Thailand honeymoon, Tajjour started "behaving in a more aggressive nature", Ms Mehajer claims.

She told police he started treating "hotel staff and herself with a lack of respect ... swearing and abusing them".

Ms Mehajer moved to a separate hotel room and Tajjour allegedly started calling her a "rat" and a "slut" via text messages.

The 22-year-old then decided to end the relationship and returned to Australia by herself.

The couple later reunited on Valentine's Day in February and agreed "to live together to see if they could fix their marriage", the court documents state.

Within weeks the pair fell out again and Ms Mehajer says they began arguing while in Tajjour's car. He allegedly pulled her back into the vehicle by her hair as she tried to get out.

A month later, Ms Mehajer claims, Tajjour told her father in person: "Do you want me to shoot her?" which led her to seek the AVO.

Her dad, however, told police he actually had a "civil conversation" with his son-in-law on that day.

Tajjour and his brother were convicted of manslaughter over the death of Robin Nassour, the brother of Fat Pizza actor George Nassour, in 2006.