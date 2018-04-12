News

Newborn in hospital after 'false report of baby found on footpath'

AAP /

A mother and her newborn baby girl have been taken to hospital after false information that the infant was found lying on an inner Sydney street.

The incident is in the hands of social welfare and police are not investigating, a NSW Police spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Police were given misleading information that the baby was found on a Surry Hills footpath late on Wednesday night.

Police investigating after being called to the scene. Source: 7 News

The child's mother apparently said the baby hadn't been abandoned.

The NSW Department of Community and Family Services has been contacted for comment.

Officers took the baby to hospital. Source: 7 News

