News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie drug smuggler opens up on life in a Colombian prison
Aussie drug smuggler opens up on life in a Colombian prison

Mother and 'abandoned' baby in Sydney care

Julia Carlisle
AAP /

A Sydney mother and her newborn baby are receiving specialised care by community services caseworkers after false reports the infant was found on an inner-city street in the middle of the night.

Police were given misleading information that the baby was found on a Surry Hills footpath late on Wednesday night.

"The Department's primary focus is the safety and well-being of the mother and child," A FACS spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

"We will continue to offer support in partnership with Health and police to ensure the family's needs are met".

Police are not investigating the matter.

Back To Top