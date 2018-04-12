Mother and 'abandoned' baby in Sydney care

A Sydney mother and her newborn baby are receiving specialised care by community services caseworkers after false reports the infant was found on an inner-city street in the middle of the night.

Police were given misleading information that the baby was found on a Surry Hills footpath late on Wednesday night.

"The Department's primary focus is the safety and well-being of the mother and child," A FACS spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

"We will continue to offer support in partnership with Health and police to ensure the family's needs are met".

Police are not investigating the matter.