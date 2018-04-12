Mehajer to appeal electoral fraud ruling

Controversial Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer has declared he will launch an appeal after being found guilty of electoral fraud.

Salim Mehajer has been found guilty of electoral fraud before the 2012 Auburn City Council election.

The 31-year-old, who was released from jail last week on bail on a charge of perverting the course of justice, appeared in Sydney's Central Local Court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Beverley Schurr concluded Mehajer took part in a "joint criminal enterprise" with his sister Fatima to influence the 2012 Auburn City Council election.

The plot involved the submission to the Australian Electoral Commission of forms that gave false addresses in the Auburn area, with the siblings exchanging numerous incriminating text messages on July 30, 2012, shortly before the close of the electoral roll.

Mehajer posted on Instagram on Wednesday after learning his fate and said he had "HUGE confidence" in the justice system.

"My new legal team will respectfully be appealing the decision," the 31-year-old wrote.

The two will face a sentence hearing on June 14.