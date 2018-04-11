News

Second man charged over Sydney cop attack

Jamie McKinnell
AAP /

A second man has been charged over an attack on a police officer who tried to stop a street fight in Sydney's west.

The acting inspector was left with a large cut on his head from the assault just after midnight on Sunday.

It's alleged he was attempting to intervene in a fight between two men at Emerton, near Mount Druitt, when a third man hit him.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with affray.

He's expected to appear before Mount Druitt Local Court on Thursday.

Thomas Magann, 26, faced the same court on Monday and was refused bail during his first mention. He's due to face court on April 18.

