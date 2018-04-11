Woman denied bail over Sydney house fire

A 36-year-old woman charged over a Sydney townhouse fire that led to two police constables being hospitalised has been denied bail.

The officers were on patrol when they saw smoke coming out of the home in Camperdown before 2.30am on Tuesday.

The pair woke a man who was inside the house and escorted him to safety before they were overcome by the smoke.

The constables were placed in induced comas while being treated for smoke inhalation at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Both were discharged on Wednesday, a hospital spokeswoman told AAP.

Johanna Marjory Lafferte was arrested on Tuesday evening and charged with destroying property in company using fire among other offences.

The 36-year-old was denied bail in Newtown Local Court, and the matter was adjourned to May 24 when she's scheduled to appear via video link.