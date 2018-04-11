Alleged NSW child abuser on more charges

A NSW man who was already facing allegations of historical child abuse has been hit with additional charges, relating to two more victims, following an investigation by detectives in the state's southeast.

The 55-year-old was initially arrested in September 2017 at Queanbeyan and charged with two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a victim under authority.

That offence allegedly took place in 1992.

The man was granted bail but following further inquiries was arrested again in early March and charged with sexually assaulting two more victims under the age of 16 in the late 1980s.

The man's matter was mentioned in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday. He made no application for bail and it was formally refused.

He is scheduled to reappear in court via video link in mid-June.