Seniors offered cash to be Airbnb hosts

Retirees and pensioners in NSW are being urged to seek advice before opening their homes to paying guests through Airbnb amid fears it could cost them financially.

The company, backed by the state government, is offering seniors a $100 cash reward if they sign up as an Airbnb host and book their place out for three nights or more.

NSW seniors card-holders will also get a $20 credit the first time they book as a guest through the site under the six-month pilot program.

"By welcoming travellers from across Australia and the world into their homes, seniors have the power to ease their costs of living and reduce social isolation," Ageing Minister Tanya Davies said on Wednesday.

National Seniors Australia believes it could be a great way for seniors to meet new people and earn some extra cash.

But chief advocate Ian Henschke said being a host could have serious impacts for retirees and pensioners.

"We want them to be aware that there are tax implications and we'd urge people to do their homework first," he said in a statement to AAP.

The money earned through bookings could be means tested and lead to a reduction in their pension, Mr Henschke said.

It could also mean their home becomes an assessable asset if an area - such as a bedroom or self-contained flat - are earmarked purely for use by Airbnb guests.

On top of that, seniors could potentially be subject to capital gains tax if they sell their primary home after using it as an Airbnb.

"It's vital they know all the implications before becoming a digital age entrepreneur with Airbnb," Mr Henschke said, adding people should potentially seek advice from their accountant and Centrelink.

Ms Davies also urged seniors to seek expert financial advice.

"As an Airbnb host seniors have full control over how much income they earn from the home sharing platform and therefore can manage any income obligations they have in relation to Commonwealth supports," she said in a statement to AAP.

Airbnb, which is offering free digital literacy workshops across Sydney and regional NSW to sweeten the deal, says older people are the highest-rated hosts on its site.

"With 85 per cent of these stays receiving five-star reviews we want to encourage more seniors to turn their empty nests into income engines," country manager Sam McDonagh said in a statement.