Choice welcomes $4.6m Thermomix penalty

Consumer group Choice says a $4.6 million fine imposed on Thermomix proves that in Australia you can't sell products that put people in hospital and get away with it.

The Federal Court on Wednesday ordered Thermomix to pay $4.6 million in penalties for breaching consumer laws after users were burned by hot liquids due to a faulty part.

Choice first flagged the product with the consumer watchdog in a report detailing 87 people who had issues with the appliance, including 18 who needed medical attention.

Choice spokeswoman Sarah Agar said the penalty was "a solid amount" and demonstrates companies can't get away with misleading customers.

"Thermomix told its customers that the machines were safe when they were not. It told customers the machine was not subject to a recall when it was," she told reporters in Sydney.

Ms Agar noted Thermomix also made some customers sign gag orders if they wanted to access consumer law remedies.

Thermomix's controversial TM31 model was recalled in 2014 following 14 reported cases of users being burned by hot liquids due to a faulty seal.