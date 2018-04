A jury has begun deliberating at the Sydney retrial of property developer Ron Medich, who is accused of directing the contract murder of a business enemy.

Medich has pleaded not guilty in the NSW Supreme Court to murdering Michael McGurk, 45, in September 2009 and to intimidating his widow, Kimberley McGurk, the following year.

The jury retired to consider its verdict on Wednesday - which is Medich's 70th birthday - more than two months after the trial started.