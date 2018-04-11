Bodyboarder drowns in northern NSW rip

A medical episode may have led to a 57-year-old bodyboarder from Brisbane drowning while he was surfing on the NSW north coast with his son.

The two men were surfing at Yamba's Main Beach on Wednesday morning when the father became distressed after being caught in a rip.

He was pulled unconscious from the water by lifeguards and an off-duty police officer before paramedics assisted him into an ambulance, Australian Lifeguard Service NSW said on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old was taken to Maclean District Hospital but could not be revived.

"Our thoughts go out to the man's family and friends who witnessed this tragic incident," lifeguard service coordinator Scott McCartney said in a statement.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner. A spokesperson said "it's believed the man may have suffered a medical episode" in the water.

A hazardous surf warning will be in place for many NSW beaches for the next 24 hours.

With school holidays about to begin, lifeguards are reminding beachgoers the ocean can be deadly.