Sydney light rail on track for 2019: govt

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian insists it's still her "intention" to see Sydney's troubled light rail project to the eastern suburbs up and running sometime in 2019, despite a messy contractual dispute and looming court battle.

A Spanish subcontractor responsible for building the project, running from the CBD to Sydney's eastern suburbs, has reportedly demanded an extra $1.2 billion claiming it was misled about the project's complexity.

The subcontractor, Acciona, has been accused of implementing a construction "go-slow" until the matter is resolved, with the firm taking its case to the NSW Supreme Court on Friday.

The light rail, originally budgeted to cost $1.6 billion before a $500 million blowout, was to be completed in 2018 before that deadline was pushed back to 2019.

The Labor opposition suggests it may not be operational for many years.

The premier, however, maintains the project remains on track.

"They (Acciona) have put a claim in and all the deadlines, all the time frames, all the budgets are what they are," Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

"As of today the timeline is there and the budget is there.

"People want to see the job completed on time and on budget - that's my intention."

However her transport minister was less confident about the project's completion date.

Andrew Constance said while some zones were up to nine months behind schedule, the government did not know what the final completion date was, as it was in the hands of the contractor ALTRAC.

"They need to advise us and give us the final completion date for this. They've thrown program dates around like confetti," Mr Constance told 2GB radio.

"We're going to throw every element of the contract at ALTRAC, ALTRAC need to get their subcontractor Acciona to perform and no doubt they have contractual arrangements there."

Mr Constance warned the penalty clauses for the contractor "were in the millions" if it did not meet agreed timeframes.

Opposition leader Luke Foley on Tuesday asked Ms Berejiklian in parliament: "Will the premier confirm that, at the current rate of progress, her pet project is on track to be delivered in the 2020s."