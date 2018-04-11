Murderer fails to overturn cancelled visa

A Maltese man who brutally murdered his former wife nearly 27 years ago in Sydney has failed to have a decision to cancel his visa overturned.

Frederick Chetcuti asked the Federal Court to quash Immigration Minister Peter Dutton's August 2017 order on a number of grounds.

But Justice Steven Rares on Wednesday found Chetcuti had not established that Mr Dutton made any error in his decision.

The minister found there was an ongoing risk Chetcuti would re-offend, given his serious criminal history, and that it was in the national interest to deport him.

Chetcuti was convicted of murder and sentenced to a maximum of 24 years in jail in 1993.

The sentencing judge described the 1991 killing as "brutal", noting that Chetcuti had been seriously contemplating doing it for at least a couple of weeks.

He tried to conceal his crime by weighing down his wife's unconscious body with rocks before putting her in an inlet in Parramatta Lakes where she drowned.

In April 2011, he was sentenced to two years' prison for severely assaulting his cellmate after being asked to turn off the lights at 3am.

The now 72-year-old was released from prison unconditionally in April 2017 and taken to immigration detention.

Mr Dutton ordered his visa be cancelled in March that year, but that was quashed because of what he described as a "technical error".

About an hour after being notified of that ruling in August 2017, the minister cancelled the visa again.

Chetcuti's step-daughter at the time, Donna, said the decision was a "relief".

"Let's just hope we can get him on a plane soon and he doesn't appeal to a higher court now," she told 2GB radio on Wednesday.