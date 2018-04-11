NSW forest searched for woman's remains

A search for the body of a woman police believe was murdered in a forest near Wagga Wagga has finished for the day after focusing on an area the size of 10 rugby fields.

Search parties are combing the NSW Riverina state forest for remains of 28-year-old Allecha Boyd.

A large-scale search for Allecha Boyd's body was launched in Lester State Forrest, some 20 kilometres southwest of Coolamon, since first light on Wednesday.

Ms Boyd was last seen travelling as a passenger in a green Subaru between Wagga Wagga and Coolamon in the NSW Riverina region on August 10 - the day police believe she was killed.

Two men - Samuel John Shephard, 37, and 19-year-old Wagga Wagga resident Anthony Shane Hagan - are before the courts charged with murdering her.

It's not the first time police have combed the forest for Ms Boyd's remains but Detective Inspector Darren Cloake says new information, along with expert advice, has narrowed the search area.

The latest effort is focused on one site that's 150 metres by 600 metres.

More than 50 officers walking shoulder-to-shoulder scoured the area on Wednesday probing the ground to bring any pathogens to the surface that could help police dogs locate a grave site.

"The objective is to return Allecha Boyd back to her immediate family," Det Insp Cloake told reporters at the scene.

"Certainly there's a large degree of forensic interest that we have in terms of progressing the homicide investigation."

Ms Boyd had been living in Wagga Wagga prior to her August disappearance.

Friends and supporters of her family have previously taken to social media to call for the return of the young woman's remains.

Shephard and Hagan have been in custody since being charged with Ms Boyd's murder in November.