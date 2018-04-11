News

Sydney parents fed toddler 'strict diet'

AAP /

The parents of a 20-month-old Sydney toddler have been charged with child neglect after allegedly feeding their daughter a strict diet severely deficient in nutrients.

The girl was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital a month ago after having a seizure.

Police were told the toddler was malnourished, suffered rickets - a preventable bone disease, and her height and weight were markedly low for her age.

Following an investigation, police arrested a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man at a house in Sydney's east on Friday.

The couple has been charged with failing to provide for a child causing danger of serious injury and reckless grievous bodily harm.

"Police will allege in court the girl's parents fed the child a strict diet, which was severely deficient in nutrients for her to thrive," NSW Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The parents were granted conditional bail and will re-appear at Waverley Local Court on Wednesday.

