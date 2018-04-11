Woman charged over Sydney house fire

A 36-year-old woman is facing a number of charges over a suspicious fire in Sydney that sent two police constables to hospital.

The officers were on patrol when they saw smoke coming out of a townhouse in Camperdown just before 2.30am on Tuesday.

The pair woke a man who was inside the home and escorted him to safety before they were overcome by the smoke.

The constables were placed in induced comas while being treated for smoke inhalation at a Sydney hospital. They are expected to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday evening and charged with destroying property in company using fire among other offences. She was refused bail to appear at Newtown Local Court on Wednesday.