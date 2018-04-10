People, livestock injured in NSW crashes

Two women have been badly hurt in separate crashes involving livestock on NSW roads.

A female passenger suffered critical injuries after a ute she was travelling in, with a trailer carrying sheep, hit a power pole at North Richmond in the Hawkesbury region about 2pm on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old male driver was also hurt but his injuries were not life-threatening, police say.

The pair were taken to Westmead Hospital.

About an hour earlier, a woman in her 60s was seriously injured in a collision between a truck and car near Tarago, in the state's Southern Tablelands.

The female driver of the car suffered multiple fractures, NSW Ambulance says, and was taken to Canberra Hospital.

It's believed a number of cattle were either killed in the crash or had to be euthanased.