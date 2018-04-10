Man in court after pointing gun at teen

A NSW man has appeared in court after he allegedly pointed a replica gun at a woman and her teenage daughter on the state's Central Coast.

The woman and her daughter were leaving Tuggerah railway station on Monday afternoon when the man - who didn't know them - allegedly pointed the imitation weapon directly at the 13-year-old.

Michael James Newman, 38, was later searched and arrested after police found a black replica firearm.

He was taken to Wyong Police Station and charged with being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, possessing an unregistered pistol in a public place and intimidation.

Newman's matter was mentioned in Wyong Local Court on Tuesday.

He was refused bail and the case was adjourned to early May.