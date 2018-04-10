Historian appeals over 'palace letters'

A history professor fighting to access the so-called "palace letters" over the 1975 Whitlam dismissal says it's time - for "quasi-colonial control over our historical knowledge to end".

Monash University's Jenny Hocking has lodged an appeal to the full bench of the Federal Court against a March decision that the letters, between the Queen and the then governor-general, are personal communications rather than official commonwealth records.

The Federal Court in mid-March ruled the letters, held by the National Archives of Australia, didn't have to be released as they were the personal property of then governor-general John Kerr.

The case involves access to Sir John's communications with the Queen in his capacity as governor-general. Prof Hocking believes there could be 40 to 60 letters regarding the Whitlam dismissal.

In 1975 the governor-general dismissed Labor prime minister Gough Whitlam and his government from office at the height of a constitutional crisis after the Senate blocked supply.

Prof Hocking says it's time for the "obscure quasi-colonial control over our historical knowledge to end".

"The fact they're embargoed by the Queen is something I find particularly concerning," she told AAP on Tuesday.

"It was a very polarised period in our history and so it's quite important that we know and understand what version of that history the governor-general was passing on to the Queen.

"There's (also) a genuine issue to be resolved regarding the use of the term 'personal records'."