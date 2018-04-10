Woman guilty of Sydney aged-care assault

A Sydney aged-care employee who assaulted a vulnerable dementia patient was caught when a concerned co-worker put a camera in the victim's room.

Sydney nursing home employee Dana Gray has admitted assaulting a dementia sufferer.

Dana Maree Gray faced Burwood Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of common assault against a female resident of the North Epping home where Gray worked in 2017.

According to an agreed statement of facts tendered in court, footage of the attack at The Poplars shows Gray undressing the 85-year-old woman aggressively, slapping her repeatedly and swinging at her face twice with a rubbish bag.

As Gray puts a nightgown on the woman, she uses it to pull at her neck before grabbing her hair and dragging her head from left to right.

The patient - who was physically and mentally impaired and entirely dependent on full-time care - sobbed, screamed and was in clear distress during the incident, the facts reveal.

Afterwards, Gray left her bed in such a high position that she couldn't access it to sit or lie down "for a number of hours".

The facts say Gray, now 59, had worked in the dementia unit at The Poplars for more than three years at the time of the assault.

The footage was recorded by a male employee who worked with her and feared for the safety of residents.

According to the facts, he'd shared his concerns with another co-worker and they decided to collect evidence before making a formal complaint.

The man used a GoPro linked to his phone to record the assault - activating the camera as Gray walked towards the victim's room.

Gray's case on Tuesday was adjourned until May with her lawyer indicating he would apply for it to be dealt with under section 32 of the Mental Health Act.

The section allows a magistrate to dismiss charges, either conditionally or unconditionally, for people with mental health disorders and intellectual disability.