Man charged over 'shocking' Sydney brawl

A man is behind bars following a "shocking" violent brawl outside a Sydney restaurant that's left another man fighting for his life.

The fight broke out at Campsie between a group of men about 9.30pm on Sunday, police said.

A 30-year-old Chinese man has since been charged with affray and refused bail.

He will face Burwood Local Court on Tuesday.

The victim remains in a critical condition in St George Hospital, a spokeswoman told AAP on Tuesday.

CCTV footage, aired by Network Ten, shows the 30-year-old victim fall to the ground before being struck repeatedly by other men.

NSW Police Inspector David McCloskey said the footage was "confronting" and attacking a person already on the ground was "cowardly".

"(It) shows a very violent and very vicious assault," he told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

"It's very lucky we're not talking about a fatality."