Man charged over 'shocking' Sydney brawl

A man is behind bars following a "shocking" violent brawl outside a Sydney restaurant that's left another man fighting for his life.
The fight broke out at Campsie between a group of men about 9.30pm on Sunday, police said.
A 30-year-old Chinese man has since been charged with affray and refused bail.
He will face Burwood Local Court on Tuesday.
The victim remains in a critical condition in St George Hospital, a spokeswoman told AAP on Tuesday.
CCTV footage, aired by Network Ten, shows the 30-year-old victim fall to the ground before being struck repeatedly by other men.
NSW Police Inspector David McCloskey said the footage was "confronting" and attacking a person already on the ground was "cowardly".
"(It) shows a very violent and very vicious assault," he told reporters in Sydney on Monday.
"It's very lucky we're not talking about a fatality."