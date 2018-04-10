NSW playground gates to open over holidays

More than 80 schools across NSW will open the gates of their playgrounds to the public during the April holidays, following a successful trial over summer.

Playgrounds, ovals and sports courts at 42 schools opened to the public from 8am to 6pm during the trial, with that number nearly doubling to 81 for the holidays starting next week, Education Minister Rob Stokes announced on Tuesday.

"It has never made sense to me that schools are locked up over the holiday period," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said alongside Mr Stokes at Taverner's Hill Infants School in Sydney's inner west.

Playgrounds will open from 8am to 6pm, seven days a week from April 16-27, with participating schools receiving a $5000 grant to upgrade facilities as part of the $30 million Share Our Space Program.

It's part of the state government's $290 million Open Spaces and Greener Sydney package announced on Monday, giving communities better access to green spaces to improve quality of life.