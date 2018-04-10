News

Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital as children comes to heartbreaking end
Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital comes to heartbreaking end

Man dead after car crushed between two trucks

AAP /

A man has died when his ute was crushed between two trucks in an early morning crash in Sydney's west.

All vehicles were city-bound when the crash happened about 5.25am on Tuesday on Canterbury Road near the intersection with Calidore Street, police say.

The drivers of both trucks escaped injury and one driver has been taken for mandatory testing.

The man's ute was crushed between two trucks. Source: 7 News

Emergency services say Canterbury Road remains closed eastbound between The River Road and Chapel Road while one of two westbound lanes of Canterbury Road is also closed.

Traffic in the area is expected to be disrupted for some time as the Crash Investigation Unit conducts inquiries.

