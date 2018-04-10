News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital as children comes to heartbreaking end
Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital comes to heartbreaking end

Sixth measles case confirmed in Sydney

AAP /

Sydneysiders could have been exposed to the measles after a woman infected with the disease touched down in Sydney from Asia.

0410_1800_vic_thief
1:46

Police hunting desperate thief
0411_0500_nat_cancerwoman
0:35

Melbourne cancer con woman jailed
0411_0500_nat_melbournearrest
1:02

Dramatic Melbourne arrest
Plans to replace display units Oxford Museum
1:20

Plans to replace display units Oxford Museum
0326_1800_vic_measles
0:24

Measles outbreak linked to man at Melbourne Airport
0313_1800_MEL-MelbPax
0:26

Measles warning issued to passengers who visited Melbourne airport
0306_0500_nat_casino
1:30

Crown Casino investigation
0303_1800_wa_yagan
1:13

Perth's Yagan Square opens after a decade of planning
0303_1800_vic_snake
0:28

Snake catcher reeling after finding huge snake threatening dog
'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
2:42

'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
0201_0500_nat_centralmelbourne
1:44

New footage released from Melbourne car rampage
0301_1800_MEL-MustangSally
1:39

Sally Capp confirms she will stand for Melbourne Lord Mayor
 

The woman, aged in her 40s, flew into Sydney in March and is now isolated and recovering, NSW Health said in a statement on Monday.

She is the sixth confirmed case in NSW since the beginning of March.

The woman has become the sixth confirmed case of measles in New South Wales. Source: AAP

People who visited Ramsgate, Watsons Bay, Lilyfield, Kogarah and St Gerorge Hospital between March 31 and April 7 have been told to stay alert to the symptoms of measles.

They include fever, sore eyes and a cough followed by a non-itchy rash - when the fever is still present.

Back To Top