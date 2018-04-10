Man dead after ute 'sandwiched' in Sydney

A man has died after his ute was crushed between two trucks in Sydney's southwest.

A concrete pouring truck smashed into the rear of the ute as it waited at traffic lights at Bankstown, sandwiching the smaller vehicle between a prime mover stopped in front, before 5.30am on Tuesday.

The drivers of both trucks escaped injury. The 25-year-old man behind the wheel of the concrete truck was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

The driver of the prime mover in front of the ute said the impact pushed his vehicle forward into a third tipper truck.

"He completely stopped and, after about 15 seconds, my truck is forced in the back and hit the big (tipper) truck in the front," he told Network Ten.

"I got out to see the ute behind my truck."

Witnesses were unable to pry the doors of the mangled ute open to reach the victim.

A section of the major thoroughfare was closed towards the city while one of two westbound lanes was also shut with diversions in place.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly if they have dashcam footage of the incident.

Separately, an elderly man was killed after his car crashed into a tree in Kellyville, in the city's north, two hours later.

Police believe the man, thought to be in his 70s, suffered a medical incident before the collision at the corner of Windsor and Wrights roads.

He was treated at the scene - with witnesses performing CPR - but died a short time later.