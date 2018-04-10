Arrest after fire hospitalises NSW police

A woman has been arrested after a fire, which broke out at a Sydney home, left two police officers hospitalised with smoke inhalation

The officers were on patrol when they saw smoke coming out of a townhouse in Camperdown just before 2.30am on Tuesday.

The constables, who have two years' experience between them, stopped to raise an alarm, banging on the home's doors and windows.

A 34-year-old man was escorted from the home uninjured, but the officers suffered smoke inhalation.

Fire crews extinguished the fire, which they believed was deliberately lit inside a bin on the property before spreading.

The constables were taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where they remain sedated but responsive, police said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested at Newtown Police station at about 4pm.

Investigations are continuing.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton applauded the actions of Constable Oliver Rietburgen and Probationary Constable Claudia Vaccaro.

"The selfless actions of the two officers is an example of police putting themselves in danger and in harms way whilst carrying out their duties," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"There is a potential that these two police officers by their actions saved the occupant of that property."