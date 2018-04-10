Accused toddler basher fronts NSW court

A toddler, allegedly bashed by a 20-year-old man in a Sydney home, was left with bite marks and a fractured skull.

The 18-month-old boy was found at a Bankstown unit on Saturday night and was taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a serious condition with injuries including a fractured skull, fractured ribs and bite marks.

The boyfriend of the boy's mother was arrested on Sunday morning and charged with four counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 20-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, appeared in Bankstown Local Court on Monday and appeared to smile briefly during the hearing.

Police allege the man was the only one home with the toddler who had been seen in public, just hours earlier, without injuries.

The alleged attacker will remain behind bars until his next court appearance via video link at Burwood court on Friday.