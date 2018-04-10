Geoffrey Rush suffering anxiety: affidavit

Articles which alleged inappropriate behaviour by Geoffrey Rush have left the actor virtually housebound and filled with a "terrible sense of dread" since their publication, according to a court document.

Geoffrey Rush has been left with a "terrible sense of dread" since sexual misconduct allegations.

Rush is suing The Daily Telegraph's publisher Nationwide News and journalist Jonathon Moran for defamation over the articles alleging the Oscar winner behaved inappropriately towards a female co-star during a Sydney Theatre Company production of King Lear in 2015.

He has denied the allegations but has lost his appetite, struggles to sleep and has rarely left his home, according to an affidavit tendered to the Federal Court in Sydney on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph has denied the articles made Rush out to be a pervert and a predator, and submits no allegations of a sexual nature were made.

The Sydney Theatre Company may soon be pulled into the case as another defendant for its role in handing over the information to the newspaper.

The matter will be back in court on Friday and is likely to go to trial in December.