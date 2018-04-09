NSW health confirms pomegranate hepatitis

Frozen pomegranate has officially been linked to six cases of hepatitis A - including five in NSW - while three more cases are being reviewed.

NSW Health, last week, warned anyone who may have bought frozen pomegranate from Coles not to eat it, after it was established multiple people who contracted the infection across NSW had consumed the fruit.

Entyce Food Ingredients on Saturday issued a statement identifying the potential culprit as Creative Gourmet Frozen Pomegranate (180g) with a best before date up to and including March 21, 2020.

A pre-emptive recall was issued.

Five cases of hepatitis A have now been connected to the fruit in NSW and a sixth case in Western Australia, NSW Health says.

Three further suspected infections are being investigated in NSW, Queensland and the ACT, NSW Health director of communicable diseases Vicky Sheppeard told AAP on Monday.

"All report eating frozen pomegranate," she added.

Hepatitis A symptoms can take up to 50 days to develop and include nausea, vomiting, fever and a yellowing of the skin.

Australian-grown pomegranate - both fresh and frozen - has not been implicated.