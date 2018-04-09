Suspected drunk mum allegedly 'crawled from car crash and left children behind'

News

Perry Duffin
AAP /

Police have charged a woman after she allegedly smashed her four-wheel-drive while heavily intoxicated before crawling out - leaving her young children in the vehicle.

The 37-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Landcruiser in Bonnet Bay, in Sydney's south, when the vehicle crossed into the wrong lane and collided with a parked car about 8am on Monday, police said.

It crossed back to the correct side of the road and mounted the kerb before the woman was seen crawling out.

Three children, aged three, seven and nine, exited the vehicle, according to witnesses.

Police say a suspected drunk mother crawled from a car crash from Sydney's south. Source: AAP.


Police arrived on the scene and gave the woman a breath test, which she allegedly failed before being arrested.

She was retested at a nearby police station where she allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.367.

The woman was charged with high-range drink driving and had her licence suspended.

"This woman has endangered not only her own life, and the lives of other road users, but also the lives of her own three children with this incredibly irresponsible act," NSW Police Inspector Steve Worthington said.

The woman was granted conditional bail and is expected before court on May 3.

Family and Community Services have been notified about the incident.

