Man charged over attack on Sydney officer

A man has been charged after a senior police officer was allegedly struck on the head when he intervened to stop a street fight in Sydney's west.

Police say the officer, an acting inspector, was left with a large cut on his head from the assault just after midnight on Sunday.

It's alleged he was attempting to intervene in a fight between two men at Emerton, near Mount Druitt, when a third man hit him.

The trio, described as being thinly built and heavily tattooed with shaved heads, fled.

Police say officers arrested a 26-year-old man nearby, who was allegedly shirtless and covered in blood, but released him after seizing several items.

Late on Sunday, they rearrested the man at a home in Dean Park and charged him with concealing a serious indictable offence.

Thomas Magann was refused bail during his first mention at Mount Druitt Local Court on Monday. He's due to face court on April 18.

The injured officer was treated at Nepean Hospital and later released.