Man fights for life after Sydney brawl

Doctors and nurses are working to keep a man alive after he was involved in a "shocking" violent brawl outside a Sydney restaurant.

The brawl broke out at Campsie between a group of men about 9.30pm on Sunday.

CCTV footage, aired by Network Ten, shows the 30-year-old victim fall to the ground before being struck repeatedly by other men.

NSW Police Inspector David McCloskey said the footage was "confronting" and attacking a person already on the ground was "cowardly".

"(It) shows a very violent and very vicious assault," he told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

"It's very lucky we're not talking about a fatality."

The man remains in a critical condition in St George Hospital.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses as they continue their investigation.