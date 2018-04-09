Sixth measles case confirmed in Sydney

Sydneysiders could have been exposed to the measles after a woman infected with the disease touched down in Sydney from Asia.

The woman, aged in her 40s, flew into Sydney in March and is now isolated and recovering, NSW Health said in a statement on Monday.

She is the sixth confirmed case in NSW since the beginning of March.

People who visited Ramsgate, Watsons Bay, Lilyfield, Kogarah and St Gerorge Hospital between March 31 and April 7 have been told to stay alert to the symptoms of measles.

They include fever, sore eyes and a cough followed by a non-itchy rash - when the fever is still present.