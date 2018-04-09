Sydney Harbour Bridge climber denied bail

The man who allegedly climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge - bringing much of the city to a standstill while emergency services talked him down - has been denied bail.

The 43-year-old sparked a major police operation early on Wednesday after allegedly riding a bike onto the bridge and then climbing up the structure.

Police previously said the Woolloomooloo man was motivated by a "family issue" and suffered "significant mental health issues".

The man, who was known to police, surrendered to authorities just after 9.30am on Wednesday when he was handcuffed and brought down to the ground before being taken to hospital.

The incident triggered 20-kilometre traffic delays during peak hour.

He has been charged with assaulting police, trespass, obstructing people/vehicles and illegally climbing the bridge.

He was refused bail by a Sydney court on Monday and is expected to reappear on April 11.