News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Suspected drink driving mother caught on CCTV
Suspected drunk teacher allegedly caught on CCTV driving on wrong side of road

Sydney Harbour Bridge climber denied bail

Perry Duffin
AAP /

The man who allegedly climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge - bringing much of the city to a standstill while emergency services talked him down - has been denied bail.

The 43-year-old sparked a major police operation early on Wednesday after allegedly riding a bike onto the bridge and then climbing up the structure.

Police previously said the Woolloomooloo man was motivated by a "family issue" and suffered "significant mental health issues".

The man, who was known to police, surrendered to authorities just after 9.30am on Wednesday when he was handcuffed and brought down to the ground before being taken to hospital.

The incident triggered 20-kilometre traffic delays during peak hour.

He has been charged with assaulting police, trespass, obstructing people/vehicles and illegally climbing the bridge.

He was refused bail by a Sydney court on Monday and is expected to reappear on April 11.

Back To Top