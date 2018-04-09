News

Suspected drink driving mother caught on CCTV
Suspected drunk teacher allegedly caught on CCTV driving on wrong side of road

Woman charged after fatal crash with teens

Perry Duffin
AAP /

A woman has been charged over a head-on crash which killed a teenager and seriously injured his friends in NSW's northwest.

The 48-year-old woman's Toyota Camry collided with a Honda Civic which was carrying five teenagers on the Kamilaroi Highway near Boggabri on April 2.

An 18-year-old passenger in the Honda's back seat suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

The 18-year-old female driver and two other teens were seriously injured along with the woman who's now been charged.

Following her release from Tamworth Hospital she was charged with multiple offences including dangerous driving occasioning death, NSW Police said in a statement on Monday.

