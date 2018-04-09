Human Rights Commission probes NSW uni

The Australian Human Rights Commission will review residential colleges at the University of New England following revelations of sexual harassment on campus.

UNE confirmed in a statement on Monday the commission would "review processes and cultural initiatives targeting sexual assault and harassment" at the university.

The independent review, requested by the university, comes after 15 per cent of its students said they had been sexually harassed at university in 2016.

UNE students took part in a national survey of more than 30,000 people, which found one in five Australian students had been sexually harassed.

Of UNE's 561 respondents, 12 per cent of males and 17 per cent of females reported they had been sexually harassed.

Nearly a quarter of of UNE students said they had been sexually harassed at a university residence or student club, compared with the national average of six per cent.

UNE vice-chancellor Professor Annabelle Duncan said she believed her university would benefit from the "guidance" of an independent authority.

"We should also get further insight into our incident reporting processes, so that we can close the gap between incident and response and deal with issues as they arise, rather than when the trail has gone cold," Prof Duncan said in a statement.

AHRC Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins said there were "significant issues" to address at UNE.

"I'm pleased UNE has been proactive and has asked the Commission to conduct an independent review of its colleges, as recommended in the 'Change the Course' report."