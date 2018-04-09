News

Man charged after alleged brutal attack on police officer

AAP /

WARNING, DISTRESSING CONTENT: A man has been charged after a senior police officer was struck on the head when he intervened to stop a street fight in Sydney's west.

The officer, an acting inspector, was left with a large cut on his head from the assault just after midnight on Sunday.

He was attempting to intervene in a fight between two men at Emerton, near Mount Druitt, when a third man hit him.

NSW Police have released images of a police officer who was alleged hit with a bottle. Source: NSW Police

The trio, described as being thinly built and heavily tattooed with shaved heads, fled the scene.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man nearby who was shirtless and covered in blood, but released him after seizing several items.

CCTV footage reveals the aftermath of the alleged attack. Source: Sunrise

Late on Sunday, they rearrested the man at a home in Dean Park and charged him with concealing a serious indictable offence.

The man was refused bail and will appear at Mount Druitt Local Court on Monday.

The injured officer remains in a stable condition at Nepean Hospital.

