Charles Waterstreet could lose law licence

Prominent NSW criminal lawyer Charles Waterstreet has declared bankruptcy and faces losing his licence to practise.

He filed the documents with the Australian Financial Security Authority on March 13, a week after being ordered to pay the tax office more than $420,000.

The 68-year-old is listed as an undischarged bankrupt, which typically lasts for a period of three years and one day.

It followed a ruling by the NSW District Court on March 7 that Mr Waterstreet must pay more than $200,000 in unpaid taxes and nearly $220,000 in penalties to the Australian Taxation Office following a lengthy dispute.

Mr Waterstreet didn't turn up to the hearing instead emailing the court minutes after his case was due to start to advise no one was available to appear on his behalf.

He said he "meant no disrespect", claiming he had the matter in his diary for the following day, but "as usual the shoemaker's children are worst shod".

"I have been advised that I am in no position to defend this action and without prejudice withdraw further defence," the email said.

"I am advised to take action under the provisions of Bankrupcy (sic) Act and ope (sic) to do so."

By law, barristers are required to notify the NSW Bar Association within seven days if they are declared bankrupt.

They must also provide a written explanation as to why they are a "fit and proper person" to hold a practicising certificate within 28 days. That deadline can be extended by a fortnight.

Mr Waterstreet told Fairfax Media on Sunday he would meet an extended deadline and would accept any restrictions that might be placed on his licence.

However, he noted it was ultimately a "decision for the bar".

"I apologise to the bar and the public as far as bankruptcy is concerned. I hope to redeem myself," he said.

The NSW Bar Association said it could not comment on the circumstances of individual barristers.

Mr Waterstreet has been caught up in a number of recent controversies including allegations of sexual harassment by a number of female paralegals. He denies the allegations.