New 'slow down' rule set for NSW roads

NSW drivers will have to slow down when passing emergency service vehicles with flashing lights under new laws.

The NSW government will begin a one-year trial of the 40km/h laws in September.

The laws will apply to all roads when police, ambulance, fire, SES or rescue vehicles have stopped and have flashing lights.

The changes come after two NSW police officers were injured while setting up a random breath testing checkpoint in Sydney's southwest.

Other states have already introduced similar laws.