A baby boy is fighting for life after a young man, tasked with his care, allegedly harmed the infant at a Sydney home.

The 18-month-old's mother reportedly discovered the infant with head injuries at a Bankstown home after 11pm on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning while detectives from the Child Abuse Squad joined the investigation.

He is yet to be charged, police said.

The boy remains in a serious condition at Westmead Children's Hospital.