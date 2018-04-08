News

Pictured: The NSW policeman 'struck on head with bottle breaking up fight'

WARNING, DISTRESSING CONTENT: A policeman is in hospital after he was allegedly struck with a glass bottle by a heavily-tattooed man while trying to break up a street fight in Sydney's west.

The officer, an acting inspector, was left with a large cut on his head from the assault just after midnight on Sunday.

He was attempting to intervene in a fight between two men at Emerton, near Mount Druitt, when a third man allegedly hit him.

The trio, described as being thinly built and heavily tattooed with shaved heads, fled the scene.

NSW Police have released images of a police officer who was alleged hit with a bottle. Source: NSW Police

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man nearby who was shirtless and covered in blood, but are still trying to determine if he was involved.

They seized several items before releasing the man, pending further inquiries.

The injured officer had to get eight stitches and remains in a stable condition at Nepean Hospital.

He will take several days off work.

